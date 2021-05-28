How costume, production designers brought authentic Delco look, feel to 'Mare of Easttown'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The HBO Max limited series "Mare of Easttown" was created by Berwyn native Brad Ingelsby, who not only insisted on filming it here, but making sure each detail had a distinct Delaware Valley authenticity.The show is based on a fictional town but was filmed in very real local spots across Chester and Delaware counties.Action News reporter Alicia Vitarelli spoke with the show's production and costume designers about their search to make sure each sofa, each shirt and each shot were as authentic as possible.It turns out the police department in Coatesville was a perfect place to start."That was one thing we knew was going to be a part of our Easttown for sure," said production designer Keith Cunningham.The crew visited local spots and haunts and people's real lived-in homes."It was really interesting trying to find the right kind of wrong," Cunningham said. "We didn't want it to feel precious in any way or designed."And if you look closely, you'll see local nods weaving through the wardrobe."We went to the local hardware store, the local bar, the local restaurant, the local record store and got t-shirts of all of these different places," says costume designer Meghan Kasperlik.And with local crews hired for construction and design, they also ended with some real local Philly-ish flair."People would show up like, 'I couldn't help myself, but I was at my mom's house this weekend and you might want to find a place for this. It could be interesting salt shakers or plates or just tchotchkes and things. The detail was fantastic," said Cunningham.Real artifacts showing up in a real Hollywood hit!