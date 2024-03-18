Margaret Cho brings new 'Live and LIVID!' tour to the Fillmore Philadelphia

Margaret Cho is celebrating decades of doing stand-up comedy, and she's inviting you to the party.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of the most prolific comedians of our time is bringing her new tour to Philadelphia.

"I'm exited because it's my 40th year doing standup comedy. This tour is celebrating that like Madonna," says Cho.

Cho spoke to Action News about her new "Live and LIVID!" tour. As she often does with her comedy, Cho is using the show to spread the message of love and acceptance.

"Just out here protecting drag queens, protecting drag as an art form but also the gay community. A community that I've grown up in, that I have supported, that I am a part of, that I've lived for, and now we're going to fight for," she says.

It's that fight to break barriers and open doors that helped Margaret Cho achieve international success.

When she starred in ABC's hit 90's show "All-American Girl", it was considered the first comedy show to feature an East Asian family. Now, decades later, that legacy is not lost on her.

"When I started, you never saw Asian-Americans doing comedy, you never saw Queer people doing comedy. Now we have so many people out there and a lot of people who were influenced by me who are so gracious." said Cho.

You can see Margaret Cho live Friday, March 29th at the Fillmore Philadelphia.

For tickets and information, visit LiveNation.com.