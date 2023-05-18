South Jersey community mourning loss of beloved Lenape High School employee

During her 61 years at Lenape, Mary Jane Mullen touched the hearts of countless students, faculty and staff.

MEDFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey community is mourning the loss of a beloved school employee.

Mary Jane Mullen was injured in a traffic accident in Medford on May 3.

The 79-year-old woman died from her injuries on Sunday.

She graduated from Lenape High School in 1961 and then went to work as a secretary in the school's office.

During her 61 years at Lenape, she touched the hearts of countless students, faculty and staff.

Mullen's funeral will take place Thursday morning at St. Mary of the Lakes Church in Medford.