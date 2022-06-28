Arts & Entertainment

'ER' actress Mary Mara dies at 61 after apparent drowning in New York river: police

EMBED <>More Videos

Notable celebrities who have recently died

NEW YORK -- Mary Mara, an American actress best known for her roles on the TV dramas 'ER' and 'Law & Order,' has died at the age of 61.

New York State Police say they discovered Mara's body in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York on Sunday just after 8 a.m.

A preliminary investigation suggests Mara drowned while swimming.

Police say her body showed no signs of foul play and was taken to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office to determine an official cause of death.

Mara was born in Syracuse, New York in 1960.

She went on to appear in many popular shows including 'ER,' 'Law & Order,' 'Shameless' and 'Ray Donovan.'

An investigation into her death is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdrowningactorcelebrity deathsfamous deaths
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 dead after shooting in South Philadelphia; both hit multiple times
At least 46 bodies found in 18-wheeler in San Antonio
Check out live music, light shows at Longwood Gardens Summer series
3 dead, at least 50 injured after Amtrak train derails in Missouri
11-year-old girl in South Jersey dreams of playing in the MLB
Local musician goes viral for uncanny Michael Jackson impersonation
AccuWeather: Drying Out Tonight; Comfortable Air Arrives Tuesday
Show More
10-year-old brothers save dad from drowning in Alabama
How overturn of Roe v. Wade could transform political landscape in Pa.
"Greatest act of love:" Funeral held for fallen Philly firefighter
Hospitality workers at 5 AC casinos prepare to strike
Philly therapist helps LGBTQ individuals lead proud lives
More TOP STORIES News