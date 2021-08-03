sex assault

Huntington Valley, Pennsylvania massage therapist arrested and charged with sexual assault

According to police, Christopher Strain, 32, who operates the practice "Aches and Strains," is charged in the June 3 assault.
LOWER MORELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Huntington Valley, Pennsylvania massage therapist has been arrested in connection with a June sexual assault, authorities said.

According to police, Christopher Strain, 32, who operates the practice "Aches and Strains," is charged with one count of felony aggravated incident assault without consent and aggravated incent assault.

The affidavit states the accuser told police that she went to Strain for a post-breast surgery lymphatic massage on June 3. The affidavit says Strain "started with the usual massage...then he started massaging her breasts...but she was not sure if that was supposed to be part of the treatment or not..."

Christopher Strain



After that, she told authorities he digitally penetrated her. According to the court documents, she yelled at Strain to stop, then he continued to finish the massage.

It was after she consulted her doctor, who explained that was not a normal procedure, that she went to the police.

"That part of the investigation might be ongoing. We don't have additional facts...our priority is any victim of sexual assault whether it be in our community or another one we want them to come forward," said Chief David Scirrotto.

Strain, who is out on bail, spoke to Action News and said the accusations are false.

"I absolutely did not do that. I feel like I was targeted and I hope to prove that in court...it's a shocking allegation and I don't want to be destroyed over it," he said.

Strain's next appearance in court is expected in October, according to court documents. It's unclear if he is still operating his business.
