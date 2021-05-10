You can recycle old Barbies, Matchbox cars with Mattel's new program

Old toys headed for the donation pile are getting a new life with Mattel's new recycling pilot program.
Mattel PlayBack will recover and reuse materials in old toys for future products.
Materials that cannot be repurposed as recycled content in new toys will either be downcycled into other plastic products or converted from waste to energy.
It's part of the company's sustainability focus after committing to using 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic by 2030.
"Mattel toys are made to last and be passed on from generation to generation," said Richard Dickson, President and Chief Operating Officer, Mattel. "A key part of our product design process is a relentless focus on innovation, and finding sustainable solutions is one significant way we are innovating. Our Mattel PlayBack program is a great example of this, enabling us to turn materials from toys that have lived their useful life into recycled materials for new products."
All you have to do is print a free shipping label from Mattel's website and send your old toys off to bring a new generation sustainable joy.
The program is focusing first on Barbie, Matchbox, and MEGA toys. It hopes to expand to more brands in the future.
The program will be available in the United States and Canada. It is also coming soon to France, Germany, and the UK.
