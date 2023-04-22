Officials announce $1M grant for counselors at Philadelphia rec centers after spike in gun violence

In the last 48 hours, Action News has reported at least three kids being shot.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A violent week has rocked Philadelphia.

That includes a recent shooting on the 2300 block of Tasker Street, in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood.

There, a 12-year-old boy was riding his bike when he was shot in the lower back. A 30-year-old man was also hit by the gunfire.

On Thursday afternoon, more bloodshed was seen after two adults were shot near Montgomery Avenue in Brewerytown.

"I was scared. I'm ready to go, ready to move. Too much stuff going on around here, too much," said Keisha Lee from Brewerytown.

On Friday, Lt. Governor Austin Davis, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, and several others gathered at the Tustin Recreation Center to announce a plan.

A $1 million grant was awarded to rec centers across the city to hire therapists and help break the cycle of violence.

"It's time that we stop the tide of gun violence in our community," said Davis.

He and other officials announced the grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to the Center for Families and Relationships. The money will bring it 'Together Through Trauma program' to six recreation centers and 12 camps.

"It's often said that hurt people, hurt people," said Davis.

"This is a real thing that might help break the cycle of hurt people hurting others," added Councilmember Curtis Jones.

The money will be used to hire therapists to provide weekly open access hours and 1-1 sessions among other things for anyone impacted by gun violence.

The six rec centers were chosen based on need.

Tustin was one of the rec centers chosen. It's located by Overbrook High School, where many kids have been touched by gun violence.

"Even if they're not a victim of it, a friend is. Or a family member has. Somewhere down the line, there is nowhere you can not be around it," said Sheldon Robinson from Hilltop Hope.

Robinson coaches at Tustin and knows most of the kids there. On Friday morning, he spoke with two young victims who were shot in November while walking home from school.

It happened just a couple of blocks from the rec center.

"I asked them about counseling, and they never heard of it," Robinson said. "So they are bound to repeat, or be in the same situation later because they don't realize that's not normal."

The rec centers will provide free counseling to people impacted by violence and teach them how to cope.