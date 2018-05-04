Mays Landing father indicted in death of 4-month-old son

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ father charged in 4-month-old son's death. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on February 10, 2018. (WPVI)

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (WPVI) --
A New Jersey father has been indicted in the death of his 4-month-old son.

Atlantic County prosecutors say 35-year-old Jose Rojas, of Mays Landing, faces charges of aggravated manslaughter aggravated assault and child endangerment in the indictment handed up Thursday by a county grand jury.

The baby was unresponsive when authorities went to the home Jan. 29.

Prosecutors say Rojas was home alone with his three young children and told police the baby had rolled off a two-foot-high bed.

But doctors determined the injuries were comparable to those from a 30-foot fall and noted the infant had hemorrhages in both eyes consistent with severe abusive head trauma.

The child died in a hospital on Feb. 4.

It wasn't known Friday if Rojas has retained an attorney.

------

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsbaby deathfather chargedHamilton Township (Atlantic County)
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News