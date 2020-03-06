Scary moments for firefighter during Mays Landing, New Jersey blaze

MAYS LANDING, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A firefighter was trapped while putting out flames in Mays Landing, New Jersey early Friday morning.It happened at the Mays Landing Village condominium complex on the 1500 block of John Adams Court.The fire broke out just before 1 a.m.Flames were visible on the first and second floors of one of the units.It's not clear where the firefighter was trapped, but he is now free and was not seriously injured.No other injuries were reported.There was no immediate word on the cause of this fire.