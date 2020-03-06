Scary moments for firefighter during Mays Landing, New Jersey blaze

MAYS LANDING, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A firefighter was trapped while putting out flames in Mays Landing, New Jersey early Friday morning.

It happened at the Mays Landing Village condominium complex on the 1500 block of John Adams Court.

The fire broke out just before 1 a.m.

Flames were visible on the first and second floors of one of the units.

It's not clear where the firefighter was trapped, but he is now free and was not seriously injured.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no immediate word on the cause of this fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hamilton township (atlantic county)fire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News