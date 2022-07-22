Swimmers assault staff, vandalize cars after being asked to leave pool: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after an assault broke out while pool staff was trying to remove three females for apparent unruly behavior.It happened around 4:25 p.m. Thursday at the McVeigh Playground on the 400 block of E. Ontario Street.Police say the females refused to leave and became hostile toward staff."Staff members repeatedly told the females that they were not allowed to continue swimming and that they would have to leave," police said in a news release. "The females continued to refuse orders to exit the facility while sitting at the end of the pool taunting and threatening the staff. Subsequently, the staff shut down the pool, and all other occupants of the pool exited the pool without issue."Police say the females then gained access to the rec center and at least two swimmers started to swing their arms.Once staffers were able to get the females outside, police say the females vandalized three parked cars.Five people suffered minor injuries in the incident.No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.