vandalism

Swimmers assault staff, vandalize cars after being asked to leave pool: Police

The assault happened around 4:25 p.m. at the McVeigh Playground on the 400 block of E. Ontario Street.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Swimmers assault staff after being asked to leave pool: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after an assault broke out while pool staff was trying to remove three females for apparent unruly behavior.

It happened around 4:25 p.m. Thursday at the McVeigh Playground on the 400 block of E. Ontario Street.

Police say the females refused to leave and became hostile toward staff.

"Staff members repeatedly told the females that they were not allowed to continue swimming and that they would have to leave," police said in a news release. "The females continued to refuse orders to exit the facility while sitting at the end of the pool taunting and threatening the staff. Subsequently, the staff shut down the pool, and all other occupants of the pool exited the pool without issue."

Police say the females then gained access to the rec center and at least two swimmers started to swing their arms.

Once staffers were able to get the females outside, police say the females vandalized three parked cars.

Five people suffered minor injuries in the incident.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaassaultpoolvandalismcommunity
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VANDALISM
Family wants answers after mausoleum vandalized: 'It was horrible'
South Jersey church vandalized, broken into 3 times in 2 weeks
Penn State's Nittany Lion Shrine vandalized during graduation weekend
Thieves steal, damage grave markers in South Jersey
TOP STORIES
Police investigate string of armed robberies in Fairmount
Jan. 6 hearing: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob
'Horror movie': Officers forced to kill massive 15-foot pet snake
Woman in $400K GoFundMe scam gets 1 year in federal case
What we know about possible 76ers' Center City arena
Mom speaks out about reporting son to police for mass shooting threat
Video of raccoon on a leash in Philadelphia goes viral
Show More
11-year-old shot in shoulder inside Logan home
LIVE POLL: Do you support the Sixers' plan to relocate the arena to the Fashion District?
$5K reward offered for info in hit-and-run that injured woman, 2 kids
Heat Health Emergency extended for Philadelphia | Where to cool off
President Biden tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News