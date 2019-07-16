Meek Mill scheduled to appear in Philadelphia courtroom Tuesday; lawyers petition judge to overturn conviction

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia rapper who has become an outspoken advocate for national criminal justice reform will be back in court on Tuesday.
Lawyers will be asking judges in Superior Court to overturn the rapper's drug and gun conviction from more than a decade ago.
That conviction has caused Meek Mill, whose legal name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, to be on probation for ten years.
His lawyers argue that the conviction should be thrown out because the city judge who presided over the case has a grudge against him.
City prosecutors agree with that notion, filing a motion supporting Williams' request to have the conviction thrown out.
The judge in the case, Geneva Brinkley, sentenced Williams to 2 to 4 years in prison for probation violations in 2017.
Williams has brought up issues with the judge before over the terms of his parole, since his music career requires him to travel.
Lawyers also allege there are credibility issues with the police officer who testified in his 2008 trial.
The officer alleges that Williams pointed a gun at him; Williams denies that claim.
Tuesday afternoon, Williams' lawyers will make their case before three Superior Court judges in Philadelphia.
Representatives for Williams said he will appear in court as well.
