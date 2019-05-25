Mega Millions jackpot grows to $418 million; Powerball hits $308 million

ATLANTA, Ga. (WPVI) -- None of the tickets sold for Friday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing had all six winning numbers.So the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing in the multi-state lottery grows to $418 million.One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in New York.It is worth $2 million because the player utilized the Megaplier option, the Multi-State Lottery Association - which conducts the game - announced.The numbers drawn Friday were 14, 41, 44, 56, 62 and the Mega number was 10.Friday night's jackpot was estimated at $393 million.The drawing was the 21st since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery.The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.44 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands all take part in the Mega Millions.By the way, the jackpot for Saturday night's drawing of the Powerball lottery is $308 million.