Mega Millions jackpot grows to $418 million; Powerball hits $308 million

ATLANTA, Ga. (WPVI) -- None of the tickets sold for Friday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing had all six winning numbers.

So the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing in the multi-state lottery grows to $418 million.

One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in New York.

It is worth $2 million because the player utilized the Megaplier option, the Multi-State Lottery Association - which conducts the game - announced.

The numbers drawn Friday were 14, 41, 44, 56, 62 and the Mega number was 10.

Friday night's jackpot was estimated at $393 million.

The drawing was the 21st since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery.

The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

44 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands all take part in the Mega Millions.

By the way, the jackpot for Saturday night's drawing of the Powerball lottery is $308 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvania newsnew jersey newsdelaware newsu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 people shot after gunfire erupts in Trenton, New Jersey
Parts of I-76 in New Jersey closed for emergency repairs
Accuweather: Memorial Day Weekend Forecast
Hawaii jogger missing more than 2 weeks found alive, police say
Man charged in murder of missing mother, son
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Ocean City
Delaware State alumnus pleads guilty in university bribery case
Show More
Maine ends non-medical vaccine exemptions
Best Buy cancels pre-orders of Samsung Galaxy Fold
James Holzhauer reaches new 'Jeopardy!' winnings milestone
Thousands head down the shore for Memorial Day Weekend
People kick off holiday weekend in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News