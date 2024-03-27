Pennsylvania residents hope to win big on Mega Millions, Powerball

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- Two huge lottery jackpots are yours for the taking if you can get the right numbers printed on your ticket.

There is an estimated $1.13 billion Mega Millions prize on Tuesday night, enticing players who hope to win the eighth-largest prize in U.S. lottery history even though no one has won the jackpot since Dec. 8, 2023.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions are: 11, 22, 7, 29, 38 and the MegaBall is 4.

Miss out on that drawing? No problem. There will also be a drawing Wednesday night for an estimated $865 million Powerball jackpot. No one has won that prize either since New Year's Day.

Residents across the Philadelphia region are hopeful they can win big this week.

"The odds to win are enormous, but you got to play to win!" said Kimberley Johnson from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

She purchased her tickets Tuesday afternoon at The Beer Guys in Havertown.

"I think there's a chance, I think if you play enough numbers, you have that chance to win. I'm a believer that's why I'm here," she said.

For Mega Millions, the odds to win are 1 in 302.6 million, and for Powerball, they are 1 in 292.2 million.

The $1.13 billion Mega Millions prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. A winner who opts for a cash payout would get $537.5 million.

For Bob Stowman of Havertown, winning the jackpot would mean helping his family.

"I got eight grandkids, nephews, nieces, I'd give them all a piece of the share," he said. "Make them all happy."

Others say they'd go out with style if they won big.

"I'd probably buy a brand new Z06, a Corvette," said Ray Martin from Havertown.

But style may have to wait if Martin won the jackpot.

"I would take care of my family first. I should say that, right? Since I'm on the news I should say that," he joked.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is played in those states as well as Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.