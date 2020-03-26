Sixers partner Michael Rubin converting MLB jerseys into gear for healthcare workers

Rubin says he woke up in the middle of the night last week with an idea: converting his sports clothing factory into a facility that will help hundreds of thousands of people.
Aside from his Sixers co-ownership, Rubin is also the founder and executive chairman of the popular sports clothing company Fanatics.
With sports on hold due to the coronavirus, he plans to make official MLB jerseys into masks and gowns.
On Thursday, Rubin says Fanatics and the MLB halted productions of all jerseys to direct their efforts to help others.
"We have approx 100 associates working (extra distanced and in a very clean and safe environment of course) and plan to make one million masks and gowns then immediately donate and distribute them to hospitals and emergency management personnel across PA with the goal of extending this to NJ and NY," said Rubin.
