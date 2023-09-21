WATCH LIVE

Woman rescued from outhouse toilet after climbing in to retrieve Apple Watch, police say

The incident happened at Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township, state police said.

Thursday, September 21, 2023 3:37PM
Woman gets stuck in outhouse while trying to retrieve watch: Police
BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Michigan -- A woman was rescued Tuesday from an outhouse toilet in northern Michigan after she climbed in to retrieve her Apple Watch and became trapped.

The woman, whose name was not released, lowered herself inside the toilet after dropping the watch at the Department of Natural Resources boat launch at Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township, state police said Wednesday in a release.

First responders were called when the woman was heard yelling for help. The toilet was removed and a strap was used to haul the woman out.

Police in Michigan rescued a woman from an outhouse at Dixon Lake in Otsego County

"If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, do not attempt to venture inside the containment area. Serious injury may occur," state police said in the release.

The state police did not say Wednesday if the woman was injured or if the watch was recovered.

Bagley Township is about 240 miles northwest of Detroit.

