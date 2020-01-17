Fast-moving fire engulfs barn in Middletown Township, Pennsylvania

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fast-moving fire ripped through a barn in Middletown Township, Delaware County on Thursday night.

It happened at 6 p.m. along the 200 block of Darlington Road.

Video shows the flames engulf the entire barn.

Firefighters say heavy winds fanned the flames, making it difficult to gain the upper hand.

No one was hurt, and all four horses inside the barn were rescued.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countyfire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News