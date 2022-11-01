Fans, celebrities remember Migos rapper Takeoff after deadly shooting in downtown Houston

"Too many young men of color are killing each other," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Migos rapper Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnick Khari Ball, is remembered by fans and more after he was killed in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Fans, celebrities and the music world are remembering rapper Takeoff, who was a member of the group Migos, after he was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in downtown Houston.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnick Khari Ball, was part of the group with Quavo and Offset.

Quavo is Takeoff's uncle, while Offset, who is married to Cardi B, is Quavo's cousin.

Takeoff, 28, was the youngest of the trio.

Takeoff was killed in the shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the bowling alley, which is on the third floor, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived.

No arrests have been announced.

Before a representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed that Takeoff was killed, chatter had already begun circulating on social media.

Once his death was confirmed, condolences started to pour in.

Here are some of the people we've seen sharing tributes so far.

