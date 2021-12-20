Stop by Milanj Diamonds for last-minute Christmas gifts, deals

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Diamonds are forever, and for folks who still have some holiday shopping to do, they also make a great last minute gift idea.Milanj Diamonds is a luxury jewelry store located in the heart of the King of Prussia Mall.If you got some last-minute shopping, President and CEO Jalil Bami says stop by. You can find shining accessories like the tri-necklace, matching stackable rings, and the chic diamond cuff bangle.Bami and his team design almost all the jewelry in-house. It's that magic that makes it a special and everlasting holiday memory.The Plaza at the King of Prussia Mall160 North Gulph Road SUITE 1392, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania 19406