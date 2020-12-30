mlh weekend extra

Expert tips for achieving mindfulness, relaxation in 2021

A commitment to good mental health should be a top resolution.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As we put 2020 - and all its' stressors - in the rearview mirror, a commitment to our mental and emotional wellness should remain a top priority.

6abc's Weekend Extra host, Jessica Boyington, talks with Main Line Health's Chimre G. Holmes, MA, MSEd, LPC, Psychotherapist at the Women's Emotional Wellness Center.

We'll get some powerful tips for staying in the moment, focusing on the here and now, coping with stress and anxiety, and heading mindfully into 2021.

6abc and Main Line Health are proud partners of Well Ahead Philly: Health help | Learn more

From CNN Newsource affiliates