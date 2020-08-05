Eliza Talal, missing 5-year-old girl from Montgomery County, found dead

Authorities search for 5-year-old Eliza Talal who went missing during storm in Montgomery County

TOWAMENCIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The search for a 5-year-old girl from Montgomery County who went missing as Tropical Storm Isaias hit the area on Tuesday has come to a tragic end.A body had been found late Wednesday morning, and by the afternoon police confirmed that the body was that of Eliza Talal.Eliza was last seen Tuesday at noon at her home in the 2000 block of Spring Valley Road. Police say she somehow left her home at the height of the storm.The child's home backs up to the Towamencin Creek, and that's where police had focused their search.Her tablet was found underneath a neighbor's porch. Police dogs used to track her lost the scent at the creek.By noon Wednesday Fischer's Park had been taped off by police and a coroner's van was on the scene after the body was found.Towamencin police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 215-368-7606.