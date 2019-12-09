Missing Bucks County man found safe, police say

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A missing Bucks County, Pennsylvania man has been found safe on Sunday night.State police were looking for 61-year-old Bryan Allister who last seen on December 7 around 11 p.m. on the 2900 block of Street Road in Bensalem Township exiting Parx Casino.Late Sunday night, police confirmed to Action News that Allister was found safe.Further details regarding his disappearance have not been revealed.