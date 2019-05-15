CHICAGO -- The family of a missing pregnant Chicago woman said her baby has been found alive and is in the hospital.
A spokesperson for the family of 19-year-old Ochoa-Uriostegui said it was tips from the public and that led them to direct police to a home in the 4100-block of West 77th Place.
Police said Tuesday persons of interest were taken from the home for questioning. The medical examiner's office said remains were found near the home and an autopsy is pending.
Ochoa-Uriostegui's family said their daughter exchanged messages about baby items on a Facebook group with one of the women who lived in the home.
Multiple neighbors who wished to remain anonymous told WLS-TV that on April 23, an older female resident of the home on West 77th Place was seen bloodied and holding a baby wrapped in a towel, screaming that her baby was not breathing.
That was the same day Ochoa-Uriostegui was last seen alive in the city's Pilsen neighborhood.
Chicago fire officials confirmed that shortly after 6 p.m. firefighters responded to the address for a baby in distress.
CPR was performed and the baby was taken to Christ Hospital, officials said.
On Wednesday, a family spokesperson said after detectives were able to do a DNA test, they were able to confirm the baby taken to the hospital in April is Ochoa Uriostegui's child.
"The grandma was telling me that the baby is beautiful, but the baby is in critical condition. We're praying. She's like, 'I believe in miracles, I don't believe what the doctors tell me,'" said family spokesperson Cecilia Garcia.
Garcia said the baby was named Yadiel and is currently in critical condition at Christ Hospital.
The family said they are hopeful, but are preparing for the worst.
Police said they have questioned people of interest and that the search is still ongoing.
Missing Chicago woman Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui's newborn baby found alive, family confirms
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More