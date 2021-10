FOLCROFT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A boy who went missing in Delaware County, Pennsylvania has been found safe, and police say three people have been arrested in connection with the case.Mason Brooks, 10, went missing around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near his home in the 2100 block of Delmar Drive in Folcroft, Pa.According to Folcroft police, the boy was found safe Sunday afternoon.The circumstances surrounding the boy's disappearance have not been released, but police say three people were arrested. There was no immediate word on what charges the suspects are facing.The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police assisted Folcroft police in the search for the child.