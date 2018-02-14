Missing man found dead in East Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a suspicious death in the East Oak Lane section.

Investigators say a 21-year-old man was found dead in his car on Wednesday at 68th Avenue and 13th Street.

The victim, from Frankford, had been reported missing on February 3.

The Crime Scene Unit spent time looking for clues around the victim's gray Jeep Cherokee.

The victim, whose name we are withholding for now, was discovered dead in the back seat. He had suffered unknown wounds to the head.

Police found shell casings in and around the car. They still need to go through the car more thoroughly.

While the victim was reported missing 11 days ago, a source says it doesn't appear he had been dead for long when he was found around 9 a.m.

A passerby saw him unresponsive in the car.

Police will now work to piece together where this young man from the Frankford section has been over the last 10 days or so.

His family says he went to run an errand and didn't return.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
philly newsbody foundmissing personNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News