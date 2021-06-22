Missing Chester Co. mom, 2 children found safe, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother and her two young children who went missing in New London Township, Chester County have been found safe.

Police were looking for Shannon Nicole Lake and her two children who left their home over a week ago with her boyfriend, Daniel Patrick Connors.

Lake was last seen driving a dark grey 2014 Mazda 6 with Pennsylvania license plate KMD8119.

On Wednesday night, police said the family was found safe.



"The family has been located and all individuals are safe! Thank you all for the information (you) provide to assist in this investigation," said state police.

Further details on the family's disappearance have not been released.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaphiladelphia newscrimepennsylvania newsmissing childrenmissing woman
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News