Missing Chester Co. mom, 2 children found safe, police say

MISSING PERSONS: PA State Police are asking the public’s help in locating Chester County mother of two last seen in Phila’s Kensington section as well as areas of Tinicum Twp.



Police are hoping to make contact with her to make sure she and her 2 & 6 mo. old are okay.@6abc pic.twitter.com/ME9Ah14n9O — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) June 22, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother and her two young children who went missing in New London Township, Chester County have been found safe.Police were looking for Shannon Nicole Lake and her two children who left their home over a week ago with her boyfriend, Daniel Patrick Connors.Lake was last seen driving a dark grey 2014 Mazda 6 with Pennsylvania license plate KMD8119.On Wednesday night, police said the family was found safe."The family has been located and all individuals are safe! Thank you all for the information (you) provide to assist in this investigation," said state police.Further details on the family's disappearance have not been released.