Police are looking for Deborah Redman and her two young daughters after they were last seen in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, on Monday.

Police search for missing mother, 2 young daughters last seen in Cherry Hill

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- Cherry Hill police are looking for a missing mother and her two young daughters. They were last seen Monday in the area of Barclay Walk in Cherry Hill, according to police.

The mother, 30-year-old Deborah Redman, is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, with medium-length brown hair. Her 9-year-old daughter Giselle is approximately 4 feet 5 inches tall, and 7-year-old Aria is about 4 feet 3 inches tall.

Anyone who has information on their whereabouts should call Cherry Hill police. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com or by clicking the link.