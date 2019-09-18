AMBER ALERT: Missing New Jersey girl vanishes, here's everything we know about possible abductor

Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was last seen on Monday around 5 p.m.
Police believe she was taken by a man in a red van, with a sliding door and tinted windows.
Here's a breakdown of the suspect police are searching for:
-Light-skinned, possibly Hispanic male
-Roughly 5-foot 6-inches tall
-Last seen wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt
Dulce Maria Alavez is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 3'5" tall and of a medium build. Alavez was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black and white checkered long pants with a flower design and white sandals. Her dark-colored hair was in a ponytail.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Bridgeton Police at 856-451-0033.
