AMBER ALERT: Missing New Jersey girl vanishes, here's everything we know about possible abductor

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A missing New Jersey girl vanished without a trace on Monday from a park in Bridgeton. Now an Amber Alert remains in effect to help find her possible abductor.Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was last seen on Monday around 5 p.m.Police believe she was taken by a man in a red van, with a sliding door and tinted windows.-Light-skinned, possibly Hispanic male-Roughly 5-foot 6-inches tall-Last seen wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirtDulce Maria Alavez is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 3'5" tall and of a medium build. Alavez was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black and white checkered long pants with a flower design and white sandals. Her dark-colored hair was in a ponytail.