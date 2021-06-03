Missing mother, baby daughter located, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A missing mother and her 2-month-old baby daughter have been located, according to Philadelphia police.Twenty-seven-year-old Amber Nichols and her daughter, Sophia Watson, went missing on Wednesday.Nichols and her child and were thought to be heading to the Kensington and Allegheny section of the city, or even out of state in Illinois.On Thursday evening, police confirmed the pair were located but no further details were immediately available