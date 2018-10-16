MISSING PERSON

Missing person search leads police to Philadelphia park

Missing person search leads police to Logan park. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 16, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An investigation into a missing person has led Philadelphia police to a park in Logan.

Police responded early Tuesday morning to the park on Ogontz and West Olney avenues.

Authorities say a police cadaver dog hit on something buried in a wooded area.

Police say they need to excavate the area before they can confirm what, if anything, is buried there. They are waiting for daylight to begin the digging.

No information has been released on the missing person.

The investigation is ongoing.

