Body found after swimmer goes missing in Delaware River near Delanco Township, N.J.

DELANCO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A body has been recovered after a swimmer went missing in the Delaware River on Sunday.The U.S. Coast Guard had been searching for a 22-year-old swimmer who went missing near the river in Delanco Township, New Jersey.The man was reportedly swimming with friends near a boat ramp in the vicinity of Delaware Avenue and Union Avenue when they became separated.The man's friends called 911 after noticing that he did not resurface after going underwater.Officials confirm to Action News that a body has been recovered sometime before 9 p.m. The body has not been identified as the missing swimmer at this time.