Police in Montgomery County search for missing mother after she failed to pick up son from bus stop

Jennifer Brown was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Friday, January 6, 2023 10:23PM
Police in Montgomery County search for missing mother
LIMERICK TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania are searching for a missing mother.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in finding 43-year-old Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township.

She was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Brown then never showed up on Wednesday to pick up her son from the bus stop, police said.

According to police, her vehicle was parked outside her home on Stratford Court and her keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone were found inside.

Brown's family is offering a $10,000 reward for information.

