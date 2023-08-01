Phillies set to acquire Michael Lorenzen from Tigers, sources tell ESPN

According to multiple reports, second base prospect Hao-Yu Lee is the prospect going back to Detroit in the deal.

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-handed starter Michael Lorenzen from the Detroit Tigers for a minor league prospect on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN.

Lorenzen, 31, was a first-time All-Star this season, starting 18 games for Detroit while compiling a 3.58 ERA. The nine-year veteran will be joining his third team in three seasons as he signed with Detroit this year after playing for the Angles in 2022. He has a career 4.02 ERA as both a starter and reliever.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Lorenzen throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Phillies rank 12th in starter's ERA and could use an innings eater after making it to the World Series last year. Both Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler have logged a lot of innings over the past two seasons at the top of Philadelphia's rotation.

According to multiple reports, second base prospect Hao-Yu Lee is the prospect going back to Detroit in the deal.

The Phillies are in a logjam of wild-card contenders in the National League after a slow start and will benefit from Lorenzen, who despite his 5-7 record, has 83 strikeouts and 1.10 WHIP this season. He allowed three runs on five innings in his last start, a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels last Thursday.

The Phillies, who outlasted the Miami Marlins, 4-2, on Monday night, begin Tuesday in the No. 2 wild card spot in the NL, a half-game behind the San Francisco Giants.