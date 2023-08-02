WATCH LIVE

Phillies acquire INF Rodolfo Castro from Pirates in exchange for pitcher Bailey Falter

The switch-hitting Castro has played in 78 games for the Pirates this season.

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 2:40AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Phillies have acquired infielder Rodolfo Castro from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter.

Born in Los Llanos, Dominican Republic, Castro, 24, has spent parts of the last three seasons with the Pirates after being signed by Pittsburgh as an amateur free agent on Oct. 30, 2015.

The switch-hitting Castro has played in 78 games for the Pirates this season.

Pirates shortstop Rodolfo Castro takes a throw from catcher Austin Hedges during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Monday, June 5, 2023.
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Overall, he is slashing .228/.317/.355 with 45 hits, seven doubles, six home runs, 21 walks and 62 strikeouts in 224 plate appearances

Falter, 26, was selected by the Phillies in the fifth round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

