Mom arrested after children found hanged in Berks County home

ALBANY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The mother of two children who were found hanged in their Albany Township, Pennsylvania home is now facing homicide charges for their deaths.

The Berks County district attorney's office said Monday that it will be holding a news conference at 2 p.m. about the arrest of Lisa Snyder.

The children, Connor Snyder, 8, and his 4-year-old sister, Brinley, were found unconscious on September 23 around 4:37 p.m.



According to the affidavit, a woman found the siblings hanging three feet apart in the basement with plastic wires wrapped around their necks. Near the victims were two wooden dining room chairs knocked over next to the victims.

The children were flown to an area hospital, went into full cardiac arrest, but were able to be resuscitated. The siblings later died on September 26.

The two young victims lived at the home with an older sibling and their mother.
