Mom charged in toddler's death to remain jailed until trial

A New Jersey mother who allegedly told police she fatally struck her toddler son because he wouldn't "eat nor listen to her" will remain jailed until her murder trial.A judge issued the ruling Tuesday during a court hearing that Nakira Griner was due to attend. But her lawyer said that appearing at the hearing would have been detrimental to Griner's health because she's suffering from a severe form of postpartum depression.The 24-year-old Bridgeton woman is charged in the death of 23-month-old Daniel Griner Jr.Cumberland County prosecutors have said she initially reported that her son had been abducted on Feb. 8 and an intensive search was launched by law enforcement. But the child's remains were found the next day in the yard of Griner's home.-----