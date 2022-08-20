Southwest Philadelphia's Mont Brown hosts community event, backpack giveaway

"I know I can't stop the violence every day, but if I can do it for one day, I've done my part," he said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Friday marked World Humanitarian Day and Philadelphia City Council declared it a day to recognize Southwest Philadelphia's own Mont Brown.

The top music representative for Columbia Records is known for his contributions to his community.

That's why it came as no surprise that Brown would spend his day hosting a community event at the Francis Myers Recreation Center.

Brown said he hopes events like these will help bring more peace to the city of Philadelphia.

"I know I can't stop the violence every day, but if I can do it for one day, I've done my part. Show the young kids of Philadelphia there's another way outside of the drilling and killing," he said.

The event included a backpack giveaway, free hair cuts, free food and drinks, music and games.