Montgomery County commissioner becomes focus of dueling rallies

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County Commissioner Joseph Gale was the focal point of two demonstrations held Thursday in Norristown, one against him and another to show support.The minority commissioner has been embroiled in controversy in recent weeks, among other things, for his comments on the Black Lives Matter movement.Earlier this month, Commissioner Gale released a statement calling the Black Lives Matter organization, "an urban domestic terror and radical left-wing group that seeks to justify the lawless destruction of cities and surrounding communities."More than 80 clergy members called for the resignation of Gale.The rally was organized by POWER, an interfaith racial and economic justice organization.Organizers say religious leaders are furious at Gale over his "statements and phrases designed to stir racist fear, divide Montco residents by race, and normalize white supremacy."Clergy gathered at Siloam Baptist Church and marched to One Montgomery Plaza where the county offices are located.On the other side of the plaza, demonstrators gathered in support of Gale.The rally was organized by the Pro-Life Coalition of Pennsylvania.Demonstrators say Gale's criticism of Black Lives Matter is accurate because of "their support of Planned Parenthood which is a racist organization and the leading killer of Black Americans."Despite the numerous protests and calls for his resignation, Gale says he stands by his statement and has no plans to resign.