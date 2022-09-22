5 men charged after trying to solicit sex from undercover officer posing as 14-year-old

Police said each of the suspects separately communicated online last week with detectives posing as a 14-year-old girl or boy.

Police say the men were all arrested after trying to meet up with the person they believed was that 14-year-old, with the intention of having sex.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Five Montgomery County men were arrested and charged after authorities said they attempted to meet a minor for sex.

Onesimo Rodriguez Campos, 27, of Norristown; David G. Kohlmeier, 46, of Devon; Allan R. Lattanzi, 57, of Lower Providence; Kenneth Sugalski, 49, of Conshohocken; and Ashish Verma, 37, of Norristown were arrested following an undercover operation by law enforcement.

Some of the suspects sent explicit photos, authorities said.

Each of the suspects is scheduled to appear in court next week.