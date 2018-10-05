Montgomery County man arrested for child pornography

Officials in Montgomery County say a 27-year-old Glenside man had more than 100 images of child pornography on his cell phone.
Dylan Bragg was arrested Thursday, following a months-long investigation prompted by a cyber tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Bragg is now being held in jail, on a number of charges, including criminal possession of child pornography.
pennsylvania newschild pornography
