Montgomery County man arrested for child pornography

Montgomery County man arrested for child pornography. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on October 5, 2018.

Officials in Montgomery County say a 27-year-old Glenside man had more than 100 images of child pornography on his cell phone.

Dylan Bragg was arrested Thursday, following a months-long investigation prompted by a cyber tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Bragg is now being held in jail, on a number of charges, including criminal possession of child pornography.
