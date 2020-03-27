Founding Farmers in King of Prussia feeds employees who lost jobs

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- We have been stressing just how hard these times are on local restaurants.
One popular Montgomery County eatery has found a special way to support the many employees that had to be laid off.
With only takeout and delivery allowed, Founding Farmers in King of Prussia had to let go of 150 employees, but they are making sure they are getting fed.
"I was just worried," says Dan Simons, the co-owner of Founding Farmers. "Losing your job and losing your income is scary and we didn't want people to worry about where their next meal comes from. For all of the folks we have laid off, we are doing free food every day. They are family meals."
Simons says they can't wait for the day they can re-open their dining room and hire everyone back.
Until then, he echoes the call for everyone at home to keep supporting your favorite small businesses.
"What I hope people understand is that every meal that you order from an independent restaurant turns straight into health insurance benefits, free food for our staff, and these things really make a difference," Simons says.
Right now, they are offering curbside pickup and delivery.
Founding Farmers is also in the process of setting up their own full market and grocery store as well.
His message: the more food people order, when they can, the more jobs the industry can save.
