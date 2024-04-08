Paramedic accused of stealing $20K in merchandise from Plymouth Township Home Depot

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County, Pennsylvania paramedic is accused of using a ticket-switching theft scheme to allegedly steal $20,000 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot in Plymouth Township over the past year.

According to investigators, Jason Jay Davis, 43, of Conshohocken, would sometimes commit the crimes while wearing his uniform from Lower Providence Ambulance where he worked as a paramedic. He was relieved of his duties last weekend.

Jason Davis

According to court documents, Davis would allegedly take pricey items from the store, go to the self-check-out machines, then scan the barcode of a much less expensive item, make the payment and leave.

Authorities say the suspect did this by removing the barcodes from less expensive items purchased beforehand.

Action News also found previous court documents revealing Davis was accused of stealing from the now-shuttered Lincoln Fire Company in Whitemarsh, where he was the chief approximately 10 years ago.

"Under investigation from the Board of Directors of Lincoln Fire Company and the Whitemarsh Township Relief Association, they found that Jason Jay Davis stole $3,500 from the relief association," a former colleague of Davis' said.

Davis was arrested on Friday.

His next court appearance is scheduled for later this month.