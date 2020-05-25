Montgomery Township holds first socially distant Memorial Day parade

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Instead of family barbecues and festivities to unofficially kick off the summer, Memorial Day weekend was much quieter this year.However, blaring sirens echoed throughout Montgomery Township as part of its first socially distant Memorial Day parade."I didn't expect it first of all," said Ravi Pulugura, of Montgomeryville. "When I saw it, it really felt good."The Montgomery Township Police Department, fire department, public works department and Volunteer Medical Services Corps of Lansdale partnered to make the event happen. Special guests included the Phillie Phanatic, Captain America and Spider-Man."Memorial Day is really about those that paid the ultimate sacrifice," said Montgomeryville resident Sheldon Gray. "I had three folks that were close to me that I served with that lost their lives, so we've been to the cemetery down in (Washington) D.C."Some local veterans also participated in the parade, with township officials stating they received a special tour of Montgomery Township."We wanted to do something to lift people's spirits a little bit as we are commemorating the occasion, honoring you know, our fallen heroes and some local hometown heroes as well," said Tanya Bamford, chairwoman of Montgomery Township Board of Supervisors.Some families and their kids dressed up in costumes and waited outside for the parade of vehicles and first responders."They're all dressed up, just trying to give them something fun to do while staying safe," said Laura Romano, of Montgomeryville."This is a really poignant day for our veterans, so as we are honoring those people who sacrificed their lives and service to our nation we can't forget that," said Bamford. "A lot of these veterans are mourning the loss of their comrades in this process too."