Chinese mooncake tradition shines bright at Hong Kong Bakery and A La Mousse

A number of Philadelphia bakeries will carry Chinese mooncakes to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival or Mooncake Festival.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chinese culture has many celebrations based on the Lunar calendar, causing some holidays to fall on a different date each year.

Sept. 10 marks the 'Mid-Autumn Festival, and the obligatory 'mooncakes'.

On the day, families join together and share small round cakes at a time when the moon is at its fullest and brightest.

The cakes can be found at most Asian bakeries and are typically filled with beans or lotus seed paste, although more flavors and shapes are also being used.

The harvest celebration commemorates family unity, and has been practiced for thousands of years.

See below for some bakeries that make or carry mooncakes.

A La Mousse | Facebook | Instagram

A La Mousse Narberth

920 Montgomery Avenue, Narberth, PA 19072

610-664-6888

A La Mousse Chinatown

145 N. 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

215-238-9100

A La Mousse South Street

1622 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146

215-546-3888

Hong Kong Bakery | Instagram

917 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

215-925-1288

K.C.'s Pastries | Instagram

109 N. 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

215-238-8808

Chung May Food Market

1017 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

215-625-8883

International Bakery

232 N. 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

215-627-5831