Chinese mooncake tradition shines bright at Hong Kong Bakery and A La Mousse

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chinese culture has many celebrations based on the Lunar calendar, causing some holidays to fall on a different date each year.
Sept. 10 marks the 'Mid-Autumn Festival, and the obligatory 'mooncakes'.
On the day, families join together and share small round cakes at a time when the moon is at its fullest and brightest.
The cakes can be found at most Asian bakeries and are typically filled with beans or lotus seed paste, although more flavors and shapes are also being used.
The harvest celebration commemorates family unity, and has been practiced for thousands of years.
See below for some bakeries that make or carry mooncakes.
A La Mousse | Facebook | Instagram
A La Mousse Narberth
920 Montgomery Avenue, Narberth, PA 19072
610-664-6888
A La Mousse Chinatown
145 N. 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-238-9100
A La Mousse South Street
1622 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
215-546-3888
Hong Kong Bakery | Instagram
917 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-925-1288
K.C.'s Pastries | Instagram
109 N. 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-238-8808
Chung May Food Market
1017 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-625-8883
International Bakery
232 N. 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-627-5831