New Jersey breast cancer survivor pays it forward during pandemic

MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Moorestown, New Jersey teacher and mother has launched a non-profit to help women undergoing treatment for breast cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spring Williams is not a COVID-19 survivor, but she beat Stage 3 breast cancer in February.
"I feel like everything has a purpose and this is the purpose," Williams said.
The pandemic has given Spring her new purpose. After a nearly year-long battle with chemotherapy, radiation and a double mastectomy, her mission now is to help other women in her shoes during these uncertain times.
This week she launched her non-profit "Inspiring Life Together."
"I said we have to keep moving forward, we have to do something now," Williams said.
So she launched a virtual yoga class. Her vision is to offer everything from virtual fitness classes to comedy shows for people looking for entertainment during the pandemic. Then people make a donation, and women can apply through her website.
Doctors say these women are most at risk right now because of their compromised immune systems.
Williams says the money will go towards making sure women battling breast cancer can get basic household necessities and stay away from the store.
"Going food shopping and going through chemo is such a scary experience," said Cristin Chalfant, a breast cancer survivor.
"Any task, any errand that can be taken off their plate to not only provide them peace of mind but safety at this time is tremendous," Dr. Trina Renalli said.
The Williams family message is simple: "It's good to help others because of the way they helped us," said Spring's son, Caleb.
