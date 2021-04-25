COVID-19 vaccine

New Jersey megasite vaccinates 300,000th patient

By
EMBED <>More Videos

New Jersey megasite vaccinates 300,000th patient

MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A mass vaccination site in New Jersey gave out its 300,000th dose Sunday, a cause for celebration for the staff who have been working around the clock.

The Virtua and FEMA site at the old Lord and Taylor at the Moorestown Mall is vaccinating thousands of patients daily and hit the milestone as New Jersey races to protect its residents against COVID-19.

Gabriela Peterman, a mother of three, was the 300,000th patient.

"I'm a lucky gal. I didn't know I was going to walk in here and be a certain number, but 300,000 vaccines is a lot of vaccines," she said.

The clinic can inoculate up to 6,000 people a day and staff have been working 12-hour days, seven days a week to vaccinate the community.

RELATED: Vaccine Trackers for Pennsylvania and New Jersey



"It's just another step closer to getting as many people as possible vaccinated," said Phyllis Worrell, the emergency management coordinator for Virtua who manages the site.

It's a race against infection rates as COVID cases are still spreading in New Jersey. As of Thursday, nearly 2,000 people were hospitalized in the state with the virus.

At the same time, nearly a third of New Jersey's eligible population is fully vaccinated.

"Every day that we are vaccinating we get to hear stories about how 95-year-old grandmas are going to get to hug their children or 16-year-olds are now going to be able to hug their grandparents," said Worrell.

For high school senior Jacqueline Chen, it also means she'll get to celebrate with her classmates.

"The good news is we're having an in-person prom and graduation, so that's something to look forward to," she said.

The clinic is offering only the Pfizer shot for now and has plenty of more appointments available. Staff does expect to resume one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccinations this week as well now that the CDC and FDA have lifted the pause.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseysocietycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Pfizer seeks approval for 1st Covid vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News