Pediatrician in Pa. accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a minor

Investigators say Dr. Moshe Markowitz messaged the girl on two different social media apps.

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 6:06PM
Pediatrician accused of sending sexually explicit messages to minor
WHITEHALL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A pediatrician from Pennsylvania stands accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a minor in New Jersey.

Dr. Moshe Markowitz has an office in Whitehall Township, Pa.

Court records say the 47-year-old met a girl on the chat app Omegle.

Then, using the alias Steven Jones, he allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations over the messaging app Discord.

The girl's friend alerted a school resource officer at their high school in Warren County, New Jersey.

