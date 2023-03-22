Pediatrician in Pa. accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a minor

A pediatrician from Pennsylvania stands accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a minor in New Jersey.

Investigators say Dr. Moshe Markowitz messaged the girl on two different social media apps.

Dr. Moshe Markowitz has an office in Whitehall Township, Pa.

Court records say the 47-year-old met a girl on the chat app Omegle.

Then, using the alias Steven Jones, he allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations over the messaging app Discord.

The girl's friend alerted a school resource officer at their high school in Warren County, New Jersey.