Mother accused of shooting and killing her children, man in Tacony

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother is accused of shooting and killing her two young children and a man inside a Philadelphia home."It's a tragedy that there were children involved in this," said Philadelphia Police Department Acting Commissioner Christine Coulter. "It's never easy seeing a child with a gunshot wound."A neighbor called police after hearing gunshots around 10 p.m. Monday in the 6300 block of Hegerman Street in Tacony.According to authorities, a 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 10-month-old infant and a 4-year-old girl were taken to area hospitals. They later died of their injuries.Police also found a 28-year-old woman at the scene with a self-inflicted wound to the head. They said she is the mother of the two children and believe she was the shooter.The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.As police waited on search warrants to get evidence from the home, Coulter was asked whether authorities knew why the shooting happened."We don't," she said. "(It's) probably some sort of domestic argument."Coulter said there's no record of police being called to the home for prior domestic issues.Officers spent the evening talking to neighbors, looking for surveillance video and trying to understand how this happened.Police shut down streets to clear a path to the hospital.One witness saw police carrying one of the girls to a police cruiser to get her to the emergency room."We just saw the cops frantically running around the corner," said Jason Cook of Mayfair.Coulter said some of the officers cried at the scene as they were overwhelmed at the thought of the baby and toddler being shot. Those officers are being offered counseling services.As for the 28-year-old woman who police think shot the victims, there's no word yet on charges for her as police keep track of her condition in the hospital.