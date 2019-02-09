Mother charged with murder of missing toddler in Bridgeton, NJ

Police in Bridgeton, New Jersey have located the body of a missing 23-month-old boy, and his mother is accused of killing him.Daniel Griner Jr. was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Friday by his mother, 24-year-old Nakira M. Griner, who said that the toddler had been abducted.At approximately 3 a.m. Saturday, the child's remains were found in the yard of 21 Woodland Drive, the home of Nakira Griner.Upon further investigation, Griner was charged with First Degree Murder, Second Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Second Degree Desecration of Human Remains, and Fourth Degree Tampering with Evidence.No additional arrests are expected at this time.The case remains under investigation.-----