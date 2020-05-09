Many families keeping Mother's Day traditions alive amid COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a tough job before the coronavirus pandemic, and now, the moms in your life are taking on new challenges.Some are working from home, homeschooling, and balancing family life while maintaining mental health.Even in a pandemic, many say there are some traditions worth keeping alive.On a normal Mother's Day, many people take their mom's out to mark the occasion."One of her favorites is Cracker Barrel, we would have definitely been out regardless." said Jeff Vann of Fairmount."Our families get together and we have a wonderful Mother's Day brunch." said WIlliam McKenna of Fairmount.This Mother's Day however, tables at restaurants will sit empty which is remarkable in and of itself. But that's not stopping people from showing their mom's how much they love them.The phones have been ringing off the hooks at florists shops like Long Stems in Merion Station."We've been in business since 1998 and this is unprecedented, we've never seen anything like this," said owner Keith Bell.Bell says so many people have been ordering flowers for their moms, that they've had to turn down business. And this stack is orders from people who don't mind the flowers being delivered on Monday with special messages on the cards."Wish I could give you a big hug, but since I can't, this is the next best thing, just to send you some flowers," said Bell.Jeweler Steven Singer says many people are placing online orders for his famous 24 karat gold dipped roses, and he's using some of the proceeds to buy meals from area restaurants for health care workers."It's a win, win, win, you get your mom or the mother in your life gets a rose that lasts forever," said Singer who operates the "I hate Steven Singer" website. "The restaurants get some business, and the health care heroes get a meal."Since many won't be able to visit their mom's in person, Ron Atkins of North Philadelphia said, "Probably video chat, you know, that's probably the best you could do right now.""Hopefully, we'll have a zoom call in place, something to that extent," said William McKenna.