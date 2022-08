Police say the motorcycle collided with the sedan, and the motorcyclist was ejected from the bike.

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Wednesday morning in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Wednesday morning in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Bridge and Tacony streets.

Police say the motorcycle collided with a sedan, and the motorcyclist was ejected from the bike.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. That person's name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.